Ian Wright has taken to Instagram to praise Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes for his display against Everton last night.

The Gunners picked up a crucial three points in what was their game in hand over Manchester City with a 4-0 win.

Mikel Arteta’s men struggled to break a resilient Everton side down for the opening 40 minutes, but once Bukayo Saka opened the scoring with an excellent finish, the floodgates opened.

Gabriel Martinelli bagged a brace while Martin Odegaard got amongst the goals and Arsenal opened up a five point gap at the top of the table.

While the Gunners turned on the style after Saka’s opener, they defended brilliantly on the night. Barring a sight at goal for Dwight McNeil in the second-half, the Toffees didn’t have a sniff all night.

And Wright was left amazed by Gabriel’s performance at the heart of the Arsenal backline.

Wright left amazed by Gabriel display

Gabriel took to Instagram last night to express his delight at picking up another vital three points in their hunt for the title.

And Wright responded beneath the post: “Brilliant tonight Gabs,” alongside a heart emoji.

Gabriel has been exceptional for Arsenal this season and while it is often the attacking players grabbing the headlines, the Brazilian has produced consistent displays alongside William Saliba at the back.

The 25-year-old can be a bit rash at times and his decision making has been called into question this season, but it’s his aggressive style that compliments Saliba’s game so well.

Arteta seems to have found his ideal back-four by moving Ben White out to right-back, with Gabriel and Saliba excelling in central defence.

The Gunners are now firmly in the driving seat in their bid to lift the Premier League title and last night’s win felt like a huge one for them.

