What Rob Holding was spotted doing to Gabriel Magalhaes right at the end of Arsenal vs Palace











The Athletic reports that Arsenal defender Rob Holding was spotted hugging Gabriel Magalhaes towards the end of their win over Crystal Palace yesterday.

Mikel Arteta’s men picked up an emphatic 4-1 win over the Eagles on Sunday afternoon after yet another impressive attacking display.

Bukayo Saka bagged a brace, while Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka also got amongst the goals.

But Arteta had a big decision to make before the game as one of his standout performers in William Saliba was ruled out of action.

The Frenchman picked up an injury against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday night and Arteta was forced to name a different defensive partnership in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Holding stepped into the starting line-up ahead of January signing Jakub Kiwior and he put in a solid display alongside Gabriel.

And it seems that the 27-year-old enjoyed a rare league start with Gabriel on Sunday.

Holding spotted hugging Gabriel during Arsenal win

The Athletic reports that Holding ‘bearhugged’ Gabriel at the back towards the end of the win over Palace yesterday.

Holding was handed his first start in the league after playing a back-up role under Arteta throughout the season.

The Englishman impressed next to Gabriel and his performance will certainly be an encouraging sign for Arteta.

Arsenal’s depth has been called into question all season, but they have dealt with every injury setback thrown their way so far.

Of course, there will be more difficult tests for Holding before the season ends as they faced a Palace side without a permanent manager on Sunday.

But he has shown that he is capable of stepping into this Arsenal side and doing a decent enough job in the absence of Saliba.

