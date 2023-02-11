Arsenal v Brentford: Thomas Frank shares William Saliba verdict ahead of game











Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are hoping to get back to winning ways after two defeats in a row in all competitions.

Arsenal lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup before falling to a shock defeat at Everton in the Premier League.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Brentford are in great form and go into the game on the back of a 3-0 hammering of Southampton.

Speaking ahead of the game, Thomas Frank was asked about how Arsenal have turned things around this season.

In the last few campaigns, the Gunners have looked some way away from being Premier League title contenders.

Arsenal haven’t finished in the top four since 2017, and they were as low as eighth in 2020 and 2021.

Things are finally clicking for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, with the Gunners five points clear at the top.

According to Frank, William Saliba was arguably “the missing link” for Arsenal.

“I think it’s big credit to Arsenal”, Frank said, as per football.london.

“I think maybe it was Saliba who came back this summer [from his loan with Marseille].

“He was maybe the missing link. With Zinchenko and Jesus, I think that was three important players.

“With that, Martinelli, Saka and also Odegaard, even that he is a little bit more experienced.

“You know, they are a year older, one more year in that culture, that group, that style of play.

“And it is all just clicking. It is almost like Liverpool.

“I don’t know what position they finished before they became champions.

“But that season they became champions, wasn’t that the season where Van Dijk and Alisson came? More or less.

“So just two missing links and then ‘boom!’ that completed the jigsaw. That’s just perfect.

“Maybe it’s a little bit the same here.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arteta playing the long game

Saliba joined Arsenal back in 2019 from Saint-Etienne for a reported £27million.

However, three years would pass before the 21-year-old would make his competitive Gunners debut.

Saliba returned to Saint-Etienne on loan in 2019-20, then took in stints at Nice and Marseille.

The Frenchman has developed into a star player and is now a regular in Arsenal’s back four.

He has made 24 appearances for the Gunners this season and has started each of Arsenal’s 20 Premier League games.

Arteta received criticism for not throwing Saliba in at the deep end, instead sending him out on loan.

However, the Gunners manager played the long game and his patience has paid off handsomely.