Arsenal urged to convert Nuno Tavares into an attacking player











Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has been making a name for himself on loan at Marseille this season.

Now, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been urged to consider switching the player’s position when he returns to the Emirates Stadium.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson has told CaughtOffside that Tavares seems to thrive playing in a more attacking role.

Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

And freeing the Arsenal left-back from defensive responsibilities could turn him into a “really interesting” player, said Johnson.

Arsenal signed Tavares from Benfica before the start of last season.

He began the campaign well and even kept Kieran Tierney out of the side for a while.

However, Tavares’ confidence and form dipped after the turn of the year.

Arteta duly decided to loan him out to Marseille last summer.

The 23-year-old has done well for the most part, registering six goals from 21 Ligue 1 outings.

‘Reminds me a little of Layvin Kurzawa’

“Generally speaking he’s had a pretty good season,” Johnson told CaughtOffside.

“He’s an interesting player in that many people consider him a left-back. But he’s very attack-minded, has six goals this season and some of them very nice finishes as well.

“He reminds me a little of Layvin Kurzawa when he was coming through at Monaco.

“I wonder if a conversion to a more attacking role might suit him better and help get the best out of his abilities, instead of trying to turn him into a full-back or wing-back.

“Freeing him from those defensive responsibilities could turn him into a really interesting player, I think.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Food for thought for Arteta

It’s not a bad shout from Johnson. Tavares certainly has the makings of a top player, and seeing him show so much attacking impetus has been good.

Admittedly, Arsenal are pretty well-stocked on the left side of attack. Arteta can call upon Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Emile Smith Rowe.

At the same time, there have been reports suggesting the Gunners are considering selling Smith Rowe in the summer.

While it seems unlikely, Arteta certainly has a few decisions to make regarding some of this season’s fringe players and loanees.