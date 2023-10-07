Arsenal urged by Darren Bent to sign 23-year-old ‘too good’ for his current club

Arsenal have been urged by Darren Bent to bring Pedro Neto to the Emirates Stadium next year.

The pundit and Arsenal fan, speaking on talkSPORT, believes the reported Gunners target is “too good”.

Arsenal have been linked with Neto for a while now and speculation is doing the rounds again.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Alex Crook, writing on talkSPORT, recently claimed the Gunners are “back on the trail” of the 23-year-old.

Arsenal suffered a scare this week with Bukayo Saka having to come off in the Champions League loss to Lens.

Although it doesn’t seem to be a long-term issue, the incident did raise further concern over the 22-year-old’s workload.

With that in mind, Arsenal are now reportedly looking around for players who can deputise and compete with Saka.

Neto, who plies his trade for Wolverhampton Wanderers, appears to be firmly in the Gunners sights once again.

Bent has given the prospective deal his seal of approval, saying on talkSPORT: “He is too good (for Wolves).

“I am hoping Arsenal get him, that’s what I am hoping because he is fantastic.”

Our view

Neto would be an outstanding signing for Arsenal, as he’s young, talented and has Premier League experience.

The Portuguese ace has got off to a flyer this season, with one goal and four assists in seven Premier League outings.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Neto has already clocked up 118 appearances for his club, registering 12 goals and 17 assists. He has also won four Portugal caps.

Several years ago, Football Talent Scout compared him to Mohamed Salah. And he very much seems to be on the right track to become a star just like the Liverpool ace.