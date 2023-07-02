Arsenal trying to sell ‘special’ international player but he’s resisting so far

Arsenal are pushing hard to sell their Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer but are facing some resistance from him.

The Gunners see little to no future for Lokonga at The Emirates and are keen to sort out his future as they look to make a number of new signings this summer.

However, according to The Sun, Lokonga is pushing back against a potential move to Burnley as he wants to be absolutely sure he’s making the right call.

It comes after Lokonga had an underwhelming spell with Crystal Palace last season. The Belgian moved to Selhurst Park hoping to get minutes but struggled to impress.

Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Lokonga has never quite got going since signing for Arsenal in a £17m deal.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is a big fan of Lokonga and has previously spoken of how ‘special‘ a talent the young Belgian is.

The Sun claims Burnley are willing to buy Lokonga, although a loan deal might end up being done. The midfielder wants to be completely sure he’s moving to the right club. With that, he’s pushing back against Arsenal until he is 100% certain.

Time to move on

Not every transfer works out and this is one of them. Lokonga has never quite looked up to the level required at Arsenal and there’s little wonder they’re trying to sell.

It’s interesting to hear Lokonga doesn’t quite know if he fancies Burnley though. Vincent Kompany is obviously a manager who likes him so if he goes elsewhere, it will be an odd one.

Overall, Lokonga needs to get a move sorted. He’s not getting in this Arsenal side and with even more players coming in, he’s going to be further down the pecking order.

If Arsenal can get the money they paid for Lokonga back, then happy days. But right now, they might end up taking a small loss.