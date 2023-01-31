Arsenal transfer news: What Mourinho has previously said about N5-bound Jorginho











Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of bringing Jorginho to the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea.

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano reported that the Gunners had approached the Blues over the Italy international.

And on deadline day, the transfer insider’s latest Twitter update on Jorginho suggested it’s pretty much a done deal.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Romano said the player had completed his medical and is set to sign for Arsenal until 2024.

The club also has the option to extend Jorginho’s contract for a further year.

Arsenal will pay Chelsea a fee rising to £12million for the 31-year-old, added Romano.

Jorginho has completed medical tests and he’s set to sign the contract as new Arsenal player until June 2024 with an option until 2025 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC



£10m plus £2m fee confirmed.



🎥 Ziyech-PSG talks continue, Enzo, Amrabat and more: https://t.co/H3FB59xcjC pic.twitter.com/OqRkNdymRW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

‘A quality that no-one else has’

With just hours to go until the transfer deadline, Arsenal are getting themselves a much-needed reinforcement in midfield.

Mikel Arteta has two top midfielders in Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, but not much depth beyond that.

In addition, Mohamed Elneny is likely to be out long-term with a ‘significant‘ knee injury.

Jorginho is an incredibly talented and experienced midfielder who’ll tick all the right boxes for Arteta.

His style of play has won plaudits from many top peers, including Jose Mourinho.

“For me, Jorginho is the best midfielder in Europe,” Mourinho told beIN Sport in 2019, as per football.london.

“He has a quality that no-one else has. The way he controls the game, how he recovers the ball in transition and how he can withstand the pressure.

“I don’t see others like him around.”

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola said in 2021: “Few, few players can do what he does. Few players all around the world.

“He can do virtually everything. English football has an exceptional holding midfielder.”

With Arsenal hoping to win the Premier League title, they need a player who can hit the ground running for them.

Jorginho, with all his talent and experience in the game and in the English top flight, is just the man.

Jorginho to Arsenal: What does it mean for Lokonga?

Lokonga has struggled to establish himself as a regular for Arsenal since joining in 2021.

He has started just two Premier League games for Mikel Arteta this season.

According to Romano, the Belgian is now set to join Crystal Palace on loan.

“Agreement completed,” the transfer insider wrote on Twitter. “Also approved on player side.”

Crystal Palace are closing in on loan deal to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal, agreement completed also approved on player side 🔵🔴 #CPFC #DeadlineDay



Medical tests taking place during the afternoon, as @sr_collings reported. pic.twitter.com/3AIBGMG5G9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023