Arsenal transfer news: Wenger has already delivered Camavinga verdict amid Gunners links

By Giuseppe Labellarte











Arsenal are finally up and running in the January transfer window.

The first half of the month proved disappointing, with Mykhaylo Mudryk snubbing the Gunners after weeks of talks.

Now, all that has been forgotten, with Arsenal swiftly moving on to – and signing – Leandro Trossard.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jakub Kiwior is also reportedly joining the Gunners in the next few days. That deal seems to be in the final stages.

And over the past 24 hours, reports have emerged linking Arsenal with a shock loan move for Eduardo Camavinga.

According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners want to bring in the Real Madrid midfielder on a temporary basis.

Camavinga hasn’t been getting many starts for Los Blancos this season.

To date, the 20-year-old has started just five La Liga matches and two Champions League games.

However, it’s not like Real aren’t using Camavinga at all. He’s made 26 appearances this term.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal actually stand a chance of landing the £34million ace.

Real are fighting on four fronts this term (La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League and Club World Cup).

Therefore, strength in depth will be absolutely crucial for them.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Wenger ‘really impressed’ by Camavinga

Nonetheless, if Arsenal do succeed in landing Camavinga, they’d be getting a player with the Arsene Wenger seal of approval.

In 2020, the official Ligue 1 website posted a factfile about Camavinga, who played for Rennes at the time.

It shared quotes from Wenger, who was stunned by how good the French midfielder was when he first saw him play.

“It was Strasbourg’s final home game last season, against Rennes,” the Arsenal icon told the Ligue 1 Show on beIN SPORTS.

“We were taken aback by this very young player.

“After the game we were all saying the same thing: ‘Where’s he appeared from? Sign him up!’

“He dominated that match, he was head and shoulders above the rest, I was really impressed!”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

As we all know, Camavinga has gone from strength to strength.

At just 20 years of age, he’s already won six major trophies for club and country, and was a World Cup finalist last year.

Camavinga has made 66 appearances for Real and 88 for Rennes, on top of nine caps for Les Bleus.

Needless to say, Camavinga is already a star at such a young age, and his ceiling is incredibly high.

If Arsenal can sign him as they did with Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, they’ll have struck gold.