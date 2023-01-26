Arsenal transfer news: Striker now worth £100m, just eight months after Edu tried to sign him











The Daily Mail reports that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is now worth £100 million plus, just eight months after Edu Gaspar tried to sign him for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has been backed significantly by the Arsenal board over the past few months, with Arsenal moving to bring in the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners are looking to pick up their first Premier League title in 20-years and this is partly down to their astute business in the transfer market.

Jesus had made a huge impact on Arteta’s side before picking up a knee injury at the World Cup, but Edu was eyeing a move for Osimhen before signing the Brazilian over the summer.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Goal reported back in May last year that the Arsenal sporting director had even met with the 23-year-old’s agent ahead of a possible move to the Emirates Stadium.

Now, Osimhen’s value has seemingly sky-rocketed after he’s played a huge part in Napoli’s blistering start to the season.

Osimhen now worth £100m

Osimhen has already netted 14 goals in 19 appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s men this season, with Napoli flying high at the top of Serie A.

The Nigerian striker is proving to be one of the most lethal finishers in Europe right now and number nines like himself are in short supply.

As a result, The Daily Mail reports that Napoli will be able to ‘confidently demand’ £100m plus from any interested clubs.

Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images

Of course, Jesus has been exceptional since his switch from Manchester City and while he may not be as lethal in-front of goal as Osimhen, his contributions to Arsenal cannot be understated.

Arsenal fans won’t be too disappointed about missing out on the Napoli star, especially as they have their own capable finisher in Eddie Nketiah.

The 23-year-old certainly provides a different option to Jesus up-front and he’s proving his worth for Arsenal right now. The youngster has netted four goals in five Premier League games since coming into the starting line-up.

Osimhen will undoubtedly be considered by some of the biggest clubs in Europe after his stellar performances for Napoli, but Arsenal are well-stocked in the striker department.

