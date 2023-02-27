Arsenal transfer news: Raheem Sterling once left Arsene Wenger furious over diving











Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move for Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling today – a player who once left Arsene Wenger furious over his diving.

The Gunners have moved to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options by bringing in Leandro Trossard in January. The Belgian has looked impressive so far but Arsenal were linked with a move for Sterling last summer.

Of course, the former Manchester City star didn’t follow Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates Stadium, but he did complete a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that the move hasn’t gone according to plan for Sterling as of yet, with Chelsea struggling in mid-table this season.

But 90 Min reports that Arsenal remain keen on bringing the England star to north London as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.

And it’s fair to say that Arsenal legend, Arsene Wenger, isn’t his biggest fan as he once accused him of diving.

Wenger once said Sterling ‘dives well’

Wenger was left furious after his Arsenal side fell to a 3-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium back in November 2017.

Nacho Monreal was penalised for a challenge on Sterling as Michael Oliver pointed to the spot. Sergio Aguero made no mistake on the day and he put Manchester City 2-0 ahead.

And Wenger didn’t hold back with his assessments of the penalty decision as he criticised Sterling’s role in the goal.

“I believe it was no penalty. We know that Raheem Sterling dives well, he does that very well,” the former Arsenal boss said after the clash in 2017.

“And the third goal was offside. I am very upset because at 2-1 we were in the game. The third goal was the killer and it is not by coincidence that mistakes always go for the home team, as we know.

“It is unfortunate that the game finished the way it finished. I am disappointed. You can accept it if City win in a normal way, they are a good side, but this is unacceptable. Last season we lost two offside goals and it has happened again.” as quoted by The Guardian.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Wenger may not be the biggest fan of Sterling’s ‘diving’ but he could be a useful option for the Gunners.

His £47 million move to Stamford Bridge clearly hasn’t worked out and Chelsea are showing no signs of slowing down in terms of their business in the transfer market.

Sterling has worked with Arteta during their time in Manchester together and he could be a similar type of signing to that of Jorginho.

Arsenal will need to bring in some experienced players if they are to continue to challenge for the biggest honours and Sterling would certainly fit the bill.

