Arsenal transfer news: Mitoma delivers 'unbelievable' display for Brighton amid Gunners links

By Giuseppe Labellarte











Arsenal may have signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton, but he’s not the only Seagulls player the Gunners have reportedly been eyeing this month.

Last week, 90Min reported that Arsenal were also looking at Kaoru Mitoma in wake of the fruitless Mykhaylo Mudryk saga.

Trossard was obviously the more attainable target after he fell out with Roberto De Zerbi.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Meanwhile, The Telegraph have reported that Mitoma is in no rush to leave the Amex Stadium.

Although Arsenal probably won’t move for the Japan international now Trossard has joined, he could well be a shout for the summer window.

Mitoma is certainly doing his bit to make sure Trossard’s absence isn’t felt at the south coast club.

‘What a signing’

On Saturday, the 25-year-old showed his quality against Leicester with a superb opening goal.

In the 27th minute, Mitoma picked up the ball on the left flank and ran at Timothy Castagne.

The £20,000-a-week ace then cut in on his right foot and curled an effort into the top-corner of the Foxes net.

Former England midfielder and BBC Sport pundit Fara Williams loved what she saw from Mitoma.

“Unbelievable, she said on Final Score (21/1/23, 15:30). “Mitoma is an exciting player.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

“What a signing, for what they got him for (€3m, around £2.6m).

“It’s a great goal, it gets played through the midfield and he bends it into the far top corner.

“He is an unbelievable player, really exciting.”

Mitoma’s effort was his fourth goal in six games and helped Brighton record a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.

He’s definitely one to watch in the coming months and beyond. Could Arsenal return for him in the summer?

By the looks of it, if the Gunners don’t move for him, there will probably be other elite clubs circling in pursuit of his signature in the coming months.