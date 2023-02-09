Arsenal transfer news: Jacobs claims Alvarez could leave Ajax in summer











CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update involving Arsenal and Edson Alvarez.

The Gunners reportedly tried to sign the Ajax ace during the January transfer window.

In the end, Alvarez stayed put in Amsterdam, with Arsenal going on to sign Jorginho from Chelsea.

Photo by NESimages/Herman Dingler/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jacobs, writing on CaughtOffside, reiterated that the Gunners made an approach for the Mexico international.

However, ‘it became quickly clear’ that the club didn’t want to lose Alvarez mid-season.

That said, Jacobs claimed the 25-year-old could be on the move in the summer.

Arsenal aren’t the only club reportedly eyeing Alvarez; Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been linked.

The holding midfielder was subject to a £40m transfer bid from Chelsea last summer, which was rejected.

“Alvarez is another name who could be on the move this summer,” wrote Jacobs.

“Chelsea came close to signing the Ajax midfielder last summer, but the club refused a move despite Alvarez pushing for it.

“Todd Boehly did tell Alvarez at the time he’d be back, but never returned.

“This is understandable given a new recruitment team came in and the club became obsessed with Enzo Fernandez.

“Plus, Denis Zakaria impressed before his injury and will return to full fitness soon.

“It will be interesting to see, if Zakaria finishes the season strong, whether Chelsea try to buy him from Juventus.

“Arsenal considered Alvarez in January to a degree, but it became quickly clear Ajax didn’t want to do mid-season business.

“Liverpool have looked at Alvarez before and chose not to proceed and Newcastle are another club to have him at least loosely on their radar.”

Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

‘Breaks the play up’

Although Arsenal signed Jorginho in January, the Gunners could potentially look at more long-term options in summer.

Alvarez fits the bill. He’s heading into his peak years, is incredibly talented, and has experience and trophies at the highest level.

Three months ago, Rio Ferdinand spoke highly of the 6ft 2in powerhouse.

Speaking on BT Sport (26/10 7:37pm), Ferdinand said: “He does some of the stuff that you don’t necessarily see.

“He’s definitely not Instagrammable at all, but he does all the stuff where he breaks the play up against the opposition, and allows other players who might be more gifted on the ball to go and perform.

“These types of players are so invaluable, you appreciate them so much when they’re in your team because they give you a platform to go and play the football you love to play.”

On Twitter, fans have likened Alvarez to Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira and Liverpool ace Fabinho.