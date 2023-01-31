Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano shares Cedric Soares to Fulham update











Fabrizio Romano has declared ‘here we go’ on Arsenal defender Cedric Soares joining Fulham on loan.

The Gunners full-back has been linked with the West London side throughout the January transfer window.

Soares has struggled for game time at Arsenal for much of the season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Takehiro Tomiyasu, last season’s first-choice for the Gunners at right-back, is now second choice.

Mikel Arteta has converted Ben White to that position to great effect this term.

This has left Soares as third-choice at the Emirates Stadium.

With that in mind, the 31-year-old has been linked with a move elsewhere in pursuit of first-team football.

However, it looked as though Cedric’s switch away from Arsenal was in danger of falling through.

The Evening Standard reported yesterday that, Fulham remained ‘reluctant to cover his wages in full’.

They have also already filled their allowed quota of two loans from rival Premier League clubs.

Now, according to The Athletic, the move is back on, contingent on Fulham permanently signing one of their loanees.

David Ornstein wrote that they are likely to buy Shane Duffy from Brighton.

Romano has now taken to Twitter to say Fulham have completed the agreement to sign Soares on loan from Arsenal.

Apparently, they will cover the Gunners man’s full salary until the end of the season.

Fulham have complete the agreement to sign Cédric Soares from Arsenal after verbal deal in place last week, here we go ⚪️⚫️🤝🏻 #DeadlineDay



Understand Fulham will cover Cédric’s full salary until the end of the season — it’s loan deal. pic.twitter.com/4jZkjJwLQ1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Best for all parties – TBR View

This is one of those transfer stories where a move away is the best outcome for every party.

Cedric’s attitude has always been superb, and Mikel Arteta has praised him on multiple occasions.

However, he has been a back-up for much of his time at the Emirates Stadium.

The ‘fantastic‘ defender deserves regular football, and Fulham will be able to give this to him.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Admittedly, an injury to either of Arteta’s main right-backs, combined with a Cedric departure, could come back to haunt Arsenal.

However, there’s only so long you can keep talented, committed players on the bench as cover for so long.

Cedric turns 32 this year. He’s heading into the twilight of his professional career and he should make the most of it by playing regularly.