Arsenal transfer news: Romano says Cedric now set for Fulham loan

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares is closing in on a loan move away to Fulham, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners right-back has been linked with a switch to the West Londoners for a number of weeks now.

Mikel Arteta rates Soares highly, but the 31-year-old has been getting very little game time for the Gunners.

This season, he has made just four appearances in all competitions, clocking up a mere 120 minutes of game time.

Now, it looks as though Arsenal are about to move Soares on for the rest of the season.

Earlier today, Romano reported that Fulham were looking to sign Soares on a straight loan deal until June.

The Cottagers would be covering the player’s wages up to £100,000-a-week, added the transfer insider.

Fulham are close to complete signing of Cedric Soares from Arsenal by the end of the week 🚨⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC



Understand it’d be a loan move until June, no buy option clause included. Fulham will cover his wages up to 100k/week #AFC



Talks at final stages, as @JamesOlley reported. pic.twitter.com/vi38CIiEKJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2023

Now, Romano has reported that Arsenal are checking the final details, and then it’s “here we go” time.

Cedric Soares to Fulham, on the verge of being completed as Arsenal are now checking final details then here we go ⚪️⚫️ #Fulham #AFC



▫️ Loan until the end of the season;

▫️ No buy option clause in June;

▫️ Full salary covered by Fulham.



Marco Silva, key to complete the deal. pic.twitter.com/GkyefR8ern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2023

Best for all parties – TBR View

This is one of those transfer stories where a move away is the best outcome for every party.

Soares’ attitude has always been superb, and Arteta has praised him on multiple occasions.

However, the Portuguese has been a back-up for much of his time at the Emirates Stadium.

And with Ben White’s emergence as a right-back, it has pushed Soares down to third in the pecking order.

The ‘fantastic‘ defender deserves regular football, and Fulham will be able to give this to him.

Soares’ departure will also enable Arsenal to intensify their interest in Ivan Fresneda of Real Valladolid.

With White and Takehiro Tomiyasu at the Emirates, Fresneda would be a good understudy to both.