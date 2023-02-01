Arsenal transfer news: Don Hutchison delivers Jorginho verdict











Don Hutchinson has claimed that Arsenal have got themselves a “perfect fit” for their squad in Jorginho.

The ESPN pundit also shares what Frank Lampard previously told him about the Gunners January signing.

Arsenal sealed a move for Jorginho on transfer deadline day, landing him from Chelsea for a reported £12million.

The 31-year-old had six months left on his Blues contract, hence the relatively low transfer fee.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had been looking for a new midfielder ahead of Tuesday night’s transfer deadline.

Mohamed Elneny will be out for an extended period of time due to a significant injury to his right knee.

Thomas Partey also had an injury scare, though it’s not thought to be serious, according to football.london.

Arsenal tried for Moises Caicedo, but switched to Jorginho as Brighton weren’t willing to do business.

Jorginho’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium has been met with a mixed reaction.

However, Hutchison believes the Italian is a great fit for Arsenal.

“I remember speaking to Lampard when he was going through a bad time at Chelsea in terms of results,” he told ESPN, as relayed by ltarsenal.

“He said Jorginho was one of the very few in a bad time that had the personality to get on the ball and wanted the ball.

“He’ll be a perfect fit for AFC.”

Arsenal better off with Jorginho than Caicedo as a January signing – TBR View

Jorginho is arguably a better fit for Arsenal than Caicedo at this moment in time.

The Gunners are sitting top of the Premier League table, but Manchester City are snapping at their heels.

Jorginho has a wealth of experience in winning silverware, so he’s well-placed to handle the pressure.

In addition, he knows the Premier League inside out, so he can hit the ground running for Arsenal.

While Caicedo is a top talent, he hasn’t got as much experience.

He’s a better shout for Arsenal as a summer signing, where he can get a pre-season under his belt and get used to Arteta’s style of play.