Arsenal transfer news: Danny Murphy delivers verdict on Moises Caicedo bid











Arsenal tried to bring Moises Caicedo to the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.

The Gunners bid for the Brighton player, but the club was not interested in doing business.

Even a combination of a £70m Arsenal bid and the player publicly asking to leave didn’t sway the Seagulls.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

TalkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy was shocked that Brighton didn’t let Caicedo join Arsenal.

Speaking on White & Jordan, he said he’d have driven the 21-year-old to the Emirates as soon as the bid came through.

His reasoning was that the player could injure himself, and as such, Brighton should’ve just taken the money.

“£70million for Caicedo,” said Murphy.

“I’d have driven him there. I mean, he could do a cruciate next month.”

Neither Arsenal nor Brighton have done wrong – TBR View

Arsenal were right to try their luck for Caicedo, but at the same time, Brighton were right to turn the Gunners’ bids down.

The Seagulls are enjoying a superb season and could well record the highest ever league finish in their history this term.

And while Brighton aren’t among the elites and their top players will want to go elsewhere, they’re not a supermarket where the top clubs can just help themselves.

Caicedo is integral to their plans for the season. Perhaps Arsenal can revisit the situation in the summer when clubs have time to plan ahead for the new campaign.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Besides, any player is at risk of injury. A club shouldn’t sell at the first opportunity just in case.

Apparently, Shakhtar Donetsk could’ve sold Mykhaylo Mudryk for €20m last summer.

Instead, they held firm and sold him for five times that amount in January.

Caicedo’s stock could well go further up and then a bidding war could see him go for much more than £70m.