Arsenal transfer news: Chris Sutton delivers Jorginho move verdict

Chris Sutton has described Arsenal bringing Jorginho to the Emirates as a 10-out-of-10 deal for the Gunners.

The pundit, speaking to the Daily Mail, believes it was a ‘no-brainer’ of a move for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal set sights on a new midfielder in the second half of the January transfer window.

Mohamed Elneny’s injury, plus Thomas Partey’s injury scare, meant Arteta had to act.

Arsenal initially tried to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, but the Seagulls weren’t prepared to do business.

The Gunners then switched to Jorginho and, on deadline day, brought him to the Emirates for just £12million.

Jorginho had just six months left of his contract at Stamford Bridge, hence the relatively low fee.

Sutton believes the 31-year-old’s experience and talent could be the difference-maker in Arsenal’s title pursuit.

‘I’m surprised he’s gone to Arsenal and Chelsea are helping Arsenal,’ he told the Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential.

‘I think, from Arsenal’s point of view, he may be the signing which helps him win the Premier League. I think that he’s a really talented player.

‘This looks like a compromise because they’re saying “we’re not going to get Moises Caicedo and we’re not going to get Declan Rice in this window”.

At 31 it’s a good piece of business, for £10m or £12m it’s cheap as chips.

‘From Arsenal’s point of view, that’s a 10. I I really think that’s a no-brainer and a smart piece of business.’

‘The best midfielder in Europe’

Jorginho is an incredibly talented and experienced midfielder who seems to tick all the right boxes for Arteta.

His style of play has won plaudits from many top peers, including Jose Mourinho.

“For me, Jorginho is the best midfielder in Europe,” Mourinho told beIN Sport in 2019, as per football.london.

“He has a quality that no-one else has. The way he controls the game, how he recovers the ball in transition and how he can withstand the pressure.

“I don’t see others like him around.”

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola said in 2021: “Few, few players can do what he does. Few players all around the world.

“He can do virtually everything. English football has an exceptional holding midfielder.”

With Arsenal hoping to win the Premier League title, they need a player who can hit the ground running for them.

Jorginho, with all his talent and experience in the game and in the English top flight, is just the man.