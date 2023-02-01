Arsenal transfer news: Charles Watts delivers Leandro Trossard verdict











Arsenal have made a “really good signing” in Leandro Trossard, according to Charles Watts.

The Goal.com journalist and Gunners fan is impressed with the Belgian’s performances so far for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal signed Trossard from Brighton on 20 January, the 28-year-old joining for a reported £20million plus add-ons.

The £90,000-a-week ace has made two appearances for the Gunners so far, one off the bench and one start.

In both outings, the former Seagulls ace performed well, hopefully setting the stage for a fruitful career at Arsenal.

Watts, speaking on his YouTube channel, is pleased with the “fantastic addition” the Gunners made.

“They needed a winger, they needed another attacking option,” he said.

“They brought in Trossard, who I think is a fantastic addition.

“He can play across the front line so he provides cover on the right on the left in the central areas, and he’s ready.

“We’ve already seen he can hit the ground running.

“He’s been playing really well in his fleeting appearances he’s already had for Arsenal.

“So you can’t criticise that signing; it’s a really good signing.”

‘Safer, more sensible option’

Watts did also touch upon Arsenal’s failure to sign the “potentially spectacular” Mykhaylo Mudryk.

“He wasn’t Mudryk, he wasn’t first choice,” he continued.

“You had the potentially spectacular option. The kind of project option that Arsenal were about really in the transfer window.

“They didn’t get it done and so they went to the safer, more sensible option in Trossard.”

Although Trossard may not be the high-profile marquee signing Mudryk might’ve been, he’s nonetheless a solid addition.

With Chelsea spending big money on multiple players, they were almost in a league of their own in the window.

Arsenal didn’t want to get caught in a bidding war against the Blues, instead remaining pragmatic.

And so far, so good from Trossard, a solid option with plenty of Premier League experience.