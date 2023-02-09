Arsenal transfer news: Callum Wilson shares Declan Rice verdict











Arsenal have been heavily linked with West Ham United’s Declan Rice in recent weeks.

Despite having signed Jorginho, the Gunners could look to bolster their midfield ranks further in summer.

And Rice is said to be their top target in the middle of the park.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs recently reported that Arsenal can be considered frontrunners for the England star.

He also claimed that West Ham “are resigned to losing him” amid interest from the Gunners and other clubs.

“Rice has also spoken glowingly about Arteta,” Jacobs wrote on CaughtOffside.

“So it’s probably fair to term Arsenal the favourites right now.

“But as we saw with their pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk that doesn’t always mean a huge deal this far out.

“If Chelsea offer big or above market value money, Arsenal would have to go against their transfer-market principles.”

‘Gives you a platform to build from’

Now, Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio have spoken about Rice on The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

Wilson’s Newcastle and Antonio’s West Ham played out a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park at the weekend.

And Wilson told Antonio that, without his Hammers teammate, they would be in “serious bother”, this term.

“One thing I will say is that Declan Rice was very good,” he said.

“Really, really good performance and player. I’m just giving credit where it’s due!

“Without Dec, you boys would be in serious bother.

“He broke up second balls, he was winning 50/50’s and carrying it up and driving forward.

“He’s helped you a lot, gives you a platform to build from.”

Antonio replied: “Dec is quality, but you can’t disregard the rest of the team.

“We have Paqueta controlling play in midfield, because we controlled a lot of the play.

“Our back three to be fair, first three minutes you had opportunities and other than that you didn’t have that much more.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Arsenal must go all-out for Rice – TBR View

The race for Declan Rice is sure to be an exciting, hotly-contested saga.

Arsenal, who are enjoying an outstanding season, will fancy their chances of winning both the title and the Rice race.

Although the Gunners signed Jorginho in January, Mikel Arteta may well be looking for a more long-term option to build the team around.

Rice, who Mark Noble deemed “one of the best in the world at the minute” in 2022, would be the ideal option for any club.

However, Arsenal must be willing to really push the boat out, because Chelsea will be snapping at their heels.