Arsenal transfer news: Ashley Cole has already labelled Callum Hudson-Odoi 'top quality'

Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi this week – a player Ashley Cole once raved about.

Mikel Arteta will be happy with the club’s business in the transfer market last month as they managed to address key areas of the pitch.

The Gunners moved to bring in Leandro Trossard and Jorginho, with both players expected to provide quality back-up options for Arteta.

Arsenal also brought in a new left-sided centre-back in Jakub Kiwior, who is very much one for the future. But the Emirates Stadium has been touted as a possible destination for Chelsea loanee Hudson-Odoi.

Arsenal tracking Hudson-Odoi

The Guardian reports that Chelsea are set for a clear out in the summer after their latest exploits in the transfer market.

The outlet claims that Hudson-Odoi is unlikely to remain at Stamford Bridge after he returns from his loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen. And Arsenal have apparently been tracking the 22-year-old’s progress.

Hudson-Odoi looked set to be a future star when he first arrived on the scene in west London, but he hasn’t lived up to his potential as of yet.

The English winger has been handed plenty of opportunities in the first-team at Chelsea, but he’s now trying to revive his career in Germany. But he received high praise from Cole back in 2021, who labelled him a ‘top quality’ player.

Cole once raved about Hudson-Odoi’s quality

The former Arsenal full-back, who completed a controversial switch to Chelsea back in 2006, once urged the winger to reconsider his choice to not join up with England’s U21 side.

“Him not coming here is a big loss for us because he is a top quality player and of course he would add a lot of quality to this group,” Cole told Football.London.

“He felt maybe he wanted to stay behind and get his fitness up to try to get into the Chelsea team first. We have to be understanding within that. The door is always open for young quality players.

“I feel maybe him seeing Emile [Smith Rowe] or Conor [Gallagher] getting the opportunity hopefully now he will change his mind and come and join us.”

TBR View: Hudson-Odoi would make little sense for Arsenal

Hudson-Odoi is certainly a player who has plenty of untapped potential, but he’s yet to prove he can produce at the very top level.

The winger has only managed to score once and provide one assist in 17 appearances for Leverkusen this season, which is pretty underwhelming to say the least.

Arteta may be able to get the best out of the player but Arsenal will surely be aiming higher than this come the summer, especially if they pick up a Premier League title beforehand.

