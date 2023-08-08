Arsenal told they’re getting rid of a ‘great kid’ and ‘really good’ talent

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner is reportedly on the verge of leaving the Emirates Stadium.

The 27-year-old joined Arsenal just last summer as Aaron Ramsdale’s deputy after Bernd Leno left the Gunners.

Turner has made seven competitive appearances for Arsenal, and none in the Premier League.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Now, it looks like the United States international is about to call time on his time at N5 to join a Premier League rival.

According to Sky Sports, the Arsenal custodian has completed a medical at Nottingham Forest.

An announcement over Turner’s switch from the Gunners to the Reds is imminent, added the sports news outlet.

With Arsenal trying for David Raya, this would likely push the Gunners keeper further down the pecking order.

However, Forest are apparently also still trying for Dean Henderson. So Turner may not become a No. 1 after all.

‘He is a great kid’

Premier League legend Brad Friedel has told Sky Sports (07/08/23, 7:45pm) that he’s unsure why Turner made the move to Arsenal.

He’s also worried about whether the Gunners stopper could now be joining another team where regular starts may not be a guarantee.

“I don’t know,” said Friedel about Turner’s reasoning behind both joining Arsenal and also wanting to go to Forest.

“He is a great kid. But I never understood his move to Arsenal. He went from New England Revolution, there were other suitors for him, and he is good enough to be a number one in the Premier League or another club in Europe.

“Why did he choose to do that? I don’t really know. He was an Arsenal supporter growing up, but that can’t be a reason why you sign for a number two, not to play football.

“If he is going (to Forest), from what I hear, he is going as a number two to Forest, maybe it gives him more of a chance to play. Maybe he was told that they were going to bring in Raya and he was going to be a number three.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“I hope for his sake that he will be given a fair shake to be the number one at Nottingham Forest. He is a great kid and a really good goalkeeper.

“If he is signing as a number two elsewhere, again, I just don’t understand that. There are other teams he can play for as a number one.”

Our view

You can understand why Turner made the move to Arsenal. He’s a boyhood fan of the Gunners and they’re a huge club.

If things didn’t work out for him in terms of game time, at least he can say that he tried. Better than wondering ‘what if?’.

Forest are also a good club to move to. They’re a Premier League club with loads of history and a passionate fanbase.

Obviously if Dean Henderson moves there, that’ll be a bit more of a challenge for Turner, but life’s about taking on challenges.