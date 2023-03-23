Arsenal told they've got a £30m player who's already better than Mesut Ozil











TalkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy has claimed that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is already better than club legend Mesut Ozil.

Odegaard is enjoying an exceptional season under Mikel Arteta after being handed the armband last summer.

The 24-year-old has had a hand in 17 goals in 27 appearances in the Premier League this season, with only Bukayo Saka managing more goal involvements.

Arsenal have had their fair share of brilliant playmakers over the years and one of them in Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from football yesterday.

Now, Cundy has claimed that the German was actually ‘overrated’ and that he would take Odegaard over him for Arsenal.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Cundy says Odegaard is better than Ozil

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Cundy ripped into Ozil and said he was largely underwhelming considering his talent.

He said: “Lazy. Overrated at Arsenal. Honestly, I’ve never seen a player with so much talent be so underwhelming.

“Arsenal fans used to love him right, they were fan boys. I called out Ozil years ago, saying there was something missing from his game.”

Jamie O’Hara then asked Cundy if he would rather have Odegaard or Ozil at Arsenal right now.

“Oh mate, honestly! That’s not even a conversation,” Cundy said. “Odegaard makes things happen. Energy…”

But O’Hara interrupted and said that Ozil doesn’t get the credit he deserves, to which Cundy responded: “No I have binned him. Ozil for me is a luxury player.”

Photo by Ahmad Mora/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It’s a huge claim from Cundy to say he would take Odegaard over a legend of the game like Ozil.

The playmaker lifted four FA Cups during his time at The Emirates Stadium, while he also picked up a World Cup with Germany.

There’s no denying that Odegaard has been brilliant under Arteta, but he has some way to go to be mentioned in the same conversation as Ozil.

They are both very similar players though and if Odegaard continues on his current trajectory, anything is possible.

Arsenal picked him up for just £30 million from Real Madrid and the Norwegian star is now arguably one of the best in the world in his position.

Show all