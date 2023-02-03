Stan Collymore says he fears for Arsenal in the transfer market going forward











Arsenal might have made some good signings in January but former Liverpool man, Stan Collymore, is worried for the Gunners.

Edu managed to get deals for Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard, and Jorginho over the line. All three are seen as solid additions. However, none are what many deemed to be Arsenal’s first-choice signings, which were apparently Mykhaylo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea outbid them for Mudryk, while Caicedo was stopped moving by Brighton.

And writing for CaughtOffside today, Collymore believes Arsenal might be playing into the hands of Chelsea, City and United when it comes to future transfers.

“I’m worried that some of the Gunners’ transfer policy is letting them down. They didn’t just miss out on Mykhailo Mudryk, they then went on to miss out on Moises Caicedo, even though both of those went public and said they wanted to join,” Collymore said.

“I fear that the fact Arsenal failed to get both, or either player, despite their public ‘come and get me’ pleas will set an unwanted pattern for the future. If that happens again, rival clubs, such as Chelsea, Man City and Man United, will think ‘they won’t be able to get this done, let us have a go!’”

Todd Boehly has bankrolled a major Chelsea overhaul since arriving. At United, they are expected to be sold soon which could trigger a similar effort. City, meanwhile, remain active in any window and will no doubt move again in the summer.

TBR’s View: Arsenal will go again in the summer

Arsenal showed last summer they can get deals done when they signed Zinchenko and Jesus from Man City. So it’s not as if they don’t know what they’re doing.

Of course, not landing your top, top targets can be a worry. But Chelsea are a different animal right now while Brighton simply said no from the start and stuck to it.

Collymore’s comments do hold some weight though. Others will think they can outgun the Gunners. But overall, things have gone well for Arsenal recently and Edu will surely be backed to succeed again in the summer.