Arsenal told they have one of the best left-wingers in the world in their squad











Anton Ferdinand has named Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli as one of the best left-wingers in the world right now.

Martinelli is enjoying an exceptional campaign under Mikel Arteta as he’s netted 13 Premier League goals, while providing two assists.

The 21-year-old has really kicked on this year after a promising campaign last time out.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Arsenal have got some brilliant youngsters in their squad and Martinelli is right up there among the most exciting prospects in world football.

But Ferdinand believes that the Brazilian winger is already one of the best left-wingers in the world.

Arsenal told they have one of the best in Martinelli

Speaking to ESPN UK, Ferdinand was asked who he thinks are the best three left-wingers in the world right now.

The former West Ham man responded: “Martinelli, Vinicius Junior,” before adding Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma as his third option.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It’s hard to argue with Ferdinand’s assessment of Martinelli, especially on current form.

He’s arguably been the best left-winger in England this season and despite the fact that Ferdinand left the likes of Sadio Mane and Neymar off his list, the duo haven’t outperformed Martinelli during the current campaign.

Of course, the youngster has a long way to go to establish himself as one of the world’s best wingers.

But if he continues on his current trajectory and proves his quality in the Champions League next season, he’ll certainly be in the conversation.

Show all