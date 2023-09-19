Arsenal to watch striker who scored weekend winner tonight – and also have eye on 18-year-old teammate

Arsenal plan to send scouts to watch Reading pair Tyler Bindon and Caylan Vickers when they feature in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night.

That is according to a report from the Daily Express, which notes that the Gunners are interested in the two youngsters and could take a look at them both this week.

Tyler Bindon and Caylan Vickers have played important roles for the Royals in the early stages of their first League One season in more than two decades.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Bindon has made three starts in League One. Meanwhile, Vickers has featured seven times in the league for Ruben Selles’ men, with his first professional goal coming with the dramatic late winner against Bolton at the weekend.

Arsenal to watch Bindon and Vickers

Reading face Exeter City in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight. And the Daily Express reports that Arsenal plan to have scouts in attendance for the tie.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It should be noted that the Gunners’ under-21 side is in the same group. They began their own campaign with a win on penalties against Swindon Town after a 2-2 draw.

But it appears that Arsenal could be interested in both Bindon and Vickers.

Obviously, the Gunners are now in a place where it is incredibly difficult for young players to force their way into Mikel Arteta’s plans. Players such as Charlie Patino, Folarin Balogun and Marcelo Flores have moved on in some capacity having previously looked destined for the first-team.

So it is going to take something special if the likes of Bindon and Vickers are going to convince Arsenal to make a move in a future window.

But they have both made a bright start to the campaign working under a very talented coach. So it is unlikely to be the last Arsenal fans hear of the pair before the next window opens.