Arsenal thinking of terminating £140,000-a-week player’s contract

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has returned from his loan this summer but it looks like he could be leaving on a permanent basis imminently.

Now, attention looks like it’s turning more to sales, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Pepe would be happy to move to Turkish club Galatasaray.

According to FootMercato, Arsenal and Pepe are so desperate to part ways that they are negotiating the termination of his contract. Apparently, Arsenal are most keen to terminate his contract and will offer him compensation.

The ball is now in the winger’s court. With Besiktas interested, but they want him on a free transfer. If he is keen on the move then he needs to accept terminating his contract.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal want to terminate Pepe’s contract

Pepe is reportedly on £140,000-a-week. Meanwhile, Arsenal are having a big transfer window and have brought three top players into the squad already during the summer.

With this in mind, you can see why they want to offload the winger. They could recoup some cash for him and offload him sooner rather than later.

Of course they will not receive a transfer fee for him, but right now, it seems like the best and the only option this summer.

He signed for a reported £72million and it shows how much the Gunners are willing to let him go as they will be losing all that money they spent on him.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It looks like it would definitely be best for all parties if Pepe were to have his contract terminated. He only has a year left on his deal so would likely leave on a free next summer anyways.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will save some money and the winger will be able to rejuvenate his career and get back to his best with consistent football.