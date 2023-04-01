Arsenal think William Saliba is close to signing a new contract











Arsenal think they’re closer than ever to agreeing a new contract with star defender William Saliba, according to reports.

The Gunners have been keen to tie Saliba down to a new contract and give him both improved length and wages on his current £40k-a-week deal.

And according to 90Min, a deal for Saliba is now closer than ever thanks in part to the role Mikel Arteta has played in negotiations.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

90Min reports how Saliba’s willingness to keep on learning and improving under Arteta is key in his ambition to stay with the Gunners.

Getting Saliba tied down to a new deal has been high on the list of priorities for Arsenal this season. Along with Bukayo Saka, the Gunners are keen to get the French defender on fresh terms ahead of the summer. And it looks like they’ve got the job done, with Saliba now close to signing fresh terms with the club.

The likes of PSG and Juventus are believed to be keen on signing Saliba. However, his preference is to remain in London as it stands.

TBR’s View: Saliba staying at Arsenal is massive

The performane of William Saliba this season has been quite extraordinary. His composure and quality alongside Gabriel at the heart of the defence has been one of the key reasons why Arsenal are flying high.

Getting Saliba tied down to a new contract is absolutely huge for Arsenal. Not only does it show that their best players want to remain, but it also shows they are here to stay when it comes to challenging.

For Saliba, it will give him peace of mind and yet more space to concentrate solely on his football. Worryingly for the rest of the league, he is likely to get even better in the next few seasons.