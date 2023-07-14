The latest coming from Sky Sports News has claimed that Arsenal have made West Ham a promise and told them when they should expect the paperwork.

The latest from Sky Sports News has reported that West Ham have been promised that the paperwork will arrive today (Friday).

Arsenal have told the Hammers that the paperwork will be signed and delivered. They made this promise after West Ham apparently grew frustrated about the delays.

The deal being completed was delayed by the fact that Arsenal lawyers had not finished all the necessary paperwork.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Arsenal ready to send paperwork to West Ham

This potential deal has been going on for weeks and everyone, including the fans of Arsenal, will want this deal completed as soon as possible.

Rice is an extremely talent player and no doubt he deserves to be playing for a club competing for titles and battling near the top.

Arsenal were surprising title challengers but the signings they want to make emphasises that they want to make sure it was not a one-off.

What Arsenal do not want to be doing now is frustrating West Ham. The Hammers are in control of this deal and they can easily pull out.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

West Ham will most likely need the money to make sure that they can sign some players themselves this summer.

They will be hoping they can sign them sooner rather than later so that they can be sorted during pre-season.

Arsenal will also want to have Rice during pre-season and despite the delays it currently seems like its a matter of when not if.