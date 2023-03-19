Arsenal target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia achieved same impressive feat as Bukayo Saka today











Arsenal eased to victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League today with Bukayo Saka shining once again.

The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points, with Manchester City not in action.

Pep Guardiola’s side were taking on Burnley in the FA Cup yesterday. And Arsenal have now put a healthy gap between themselves and their rivals.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

And it was yet another wonderful performance from Saka.

The 21-year-old was at his brilliant best against the Eagles, and scored two goals at the Emirates Stadium.

His first saw him collect a loose ball after a cross from Leandro Trossard and play a one-two with ben White before finishing into the corner.

His second came to kill off the game in the second-half, as he clinically converted a Kieran Tierney cross.

Saka was the provider for Gabriel Martinelli’s first goal, so his haul of involvements today means he is the first Premier League player to have 10+ goals and 10+ assists in the league.

He is enjoying a phenomenal season.

And Saka’s feat today was actually matched by a player the Gunners have been linked with in recent times.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the hottest names in European football at the moment. And as Saka was for Arsenal, the Georgia international was at his brilliant best today against Torino.

Arsenal target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shows his quality for Napoli as he matches Bukayo Saka for goals and assists

League leaders Napoli cruised to a 4-0 win over Torino today, with Kvaratskhelia scoring the club’s third goal from the penalty spot.

Kvaratskhelia then turned provider in the second-half. Tanguy Ndombele had only just come on, and was on hand to finish off the winger’s sweeping cross.

Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images

That assist was important, because it now means that Kvaratskhelia has 10+ in each category.

The statistic will only draw more attention to wing wizard, who signed for Napoli last summer for just £10 million.

One wonders if Arsenal might be seriously thinking about making a move for the star in the summer.

Arsenal do have good depth in the wide areas. But this is generational talent, and he could help the Gunners reach the next level. Him and Saka on the wings would be scary.