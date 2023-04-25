Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda says he loves Mikel Arteta











Ivan Fresneda says that he loves Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following reports that the Premier League side are trying to sign him.

The player has “attracted interest” from Arsenal, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund, via The Athletic. The three clubs see him as a player for the future.

The 18-year-old right back currently plays for Real Vallodolid. He has featured 17 times in La Liga this season and is highly rated by his club.

With some of Europe’s biggest clubs battling for the player, we could easily see a bidding war escalate during the summer transfer window.

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda loves Mikel Arteta

The club he currently plays for know that he is being targeted by a lot of clubs around Europe. Due to this, they have set a price tag around £13million for those who want to buy him.

Fresneda spoke about his future and about his links to Arsenal, via The Athletic. He said: “I like Arteta a lot because I think he’s a great coach; I follow the European leagues and I think the work he’s doing with his club is fantastic. But now with Pezzolano and before with Pacheta we do that style of play, and that style is the one I like the most.”

It is understandable to see that Fresneda is not in a hurry to move. He is playing first team football in a strong division and is only 18. Vallodolid are comfortably mid table so there are no worries about him dropping a division.

Clubs like Arsenal will not be able to offer him as much first team football. For now, it is good for his growth that he stays where he can play more football.

No doubt the Gunners will keep tabs on him and make a move if they feel like they will lose the player to another club.

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Show all