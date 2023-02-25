Arsenal talent Nuno Tavares lifts lid on future











Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has confirmed he’ll return to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners talent is currently out on loan at Marseille, where he’s doing well for the most part.

Tavares has made 27 appearances for his current club, registering six goals.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Arsenal gem’s efforts have helped Marseille remain within touching distance of Ligue 1 leaders PSG.

“Tavares is a good guy,” manager Igor Tudor said earlier this season. “A bit timid off the pitch. He’s quick, he’s solid.

“He still needs to improve things, like his final ball, or make better choices.

“If he can do that, he’ll be one of the best in the world in his role.”

Tavares’ loan spell, like that of William Saliba, came without an option or obligation to buy.

And speaking to the club media team ahead of Sunday’s league clash with PSG, he commented on his future.

Tavares said he’d be looking to help Marseille reach their objectives this season.

However, he played down talk of a permanent switch, saying he’d be returning to Arsenal to begin with.

“Everyone knows that I still have two years left with Arsenal on my contract,” he said, as per Sport Witness.

“We’ll finish the season. I’m here until the end of the season to reach our objectives with Marseille.

“I can’t tell you much more.

“I feel very good here, with these players, this manager. We get along really well.

“At the end of the season, I will return to Arsenal. I can’t say much more.”

Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

Another Arsenal talent shining in France

Arsenal signed Tavares from Benfica in the summer of 2021 for a reported £8million.

However, he struggled in his maiden campaign at Arsenal, looking defensively vulnerable at times.

The most notable example was when he came off during the first-half of their FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko joining the Gunners this summer, the decision was made for Tavares to go out on loan.

It remains to be seen what the long-term future holds for the 23-year-old.

Much like Saliba, Tavares is honing his skills at Marseille and showing he has what it takes at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Folarin Balogun is also shining in France, with Reims.

Both players seem to have a good chance of becoming top players at Arsenal.