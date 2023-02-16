Arsenal talent deemed 'best in the business' despite loss to Manchester City











Arsenal star Bukayo Saka earned praise from BBC Sport pundit Matthew Upson in Wednesday’s meeting with Manchester City.

The Gunners hosted the Citizens at the Emirates Stadium in a huge match at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal went into the game just three points ahead of City, who were hoping to leapfrog Mikel Arteta’s side to the summit.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sadly, it wasn’t to be for Arsenal.

The visitors eventually broke down the Gunners’ resistance en route to a 3-1 win.

While many of Arsenal’s players flattered to deceive, Saka was not one of them.

The £70,000-a-week forward drew his side level after Kevin De Bruyne had opened the scoring.

It was a superb penalty from Saka, who fired the ball right where Ederson had been pointing.

‘You have to really be careful’

Saka delivered an impressive display overall, giving Bernardo Silva a torrid time.

So much so, in fact, that the City man fouled the Arsenal ace numerous times, eventually picking up a yellow card.

After just 10 minutes, Upson said on BBC Radio 5 Live that Silva was up against “one of the best in the business” in terms of beating his man.

“Lazy lunge from Bernardo Silva,” said Upson, via the BBC Sport website.

“He’s started the game brightly but he’s got to remember he’s playing against Bukayo Saka.

“Who one v one in terms of twisting and turning out of situations is one of the best in the business.

“You have to be really careful.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

On the hour mark, Pep Guardiola moved Silva up to the right wing, likely saving him from a potential red card.

Saka is already a superstar for Arsenal and England. It’ll be exciting to see just how good he’ll be at his peak in a few years’ time.

At the same time, he’ll be hurting right now due to the Gunners’ loss.

The result saw Arsenal slip off the top of the table, City leapfrogging them to the summit.

However, there’s still a long way to go, and the Gunners will regroup.