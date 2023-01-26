Arsenal star Zinchenko has proven Gary Neville totally wrong - TBR View











Oleksandr Zinchenko has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season on and off the pitch – Gary Neville was adamant that wouldn’t be the case six months ago.

The Gunners signed the Ukraine international from Manchester City in a £32m deal (Sky Sports). He signed a four-year contract, earning £150,000 a week (Spotrac), and he’s worth every penny.

Neville’s comments look a tad bit silly now.

What Gary Neville said about Oleksandr Zinchenko after Arsenal signed him

If you’re an Arsenal fan, you know Gary Neville rarely ever says nice things about your club and players.

The Manchester United legend still backs his old club to finish above the Gunners this season, even though Mikel Arteta’s side are 11 points ahead of them despite playing a game less.

It’s not just with his predictions that Neville annoys Arsenal fans, some of his comments on Gunners players have not gone down well either.

One such comment was about Oleksandr Zinchenko before the start of this season, where Neville questioned the Ukrainian’s leadership.

He said on The Overlap: “On the pitch, in difficult moments, who in that team (is going to get Arsenal over the line?

“I have watched Zinchenko. He’s not a leader. I love him to bits. He’s not a leader on the pitch. Is he going to in the difficult moments of the season be able to pull it all together?”

He’s totally wrong

Neville’s comments have definitely been proved wrong now.

Zinchenko’s performances on the pitch have been sensational on their own, but it’s his leadership, mentality and passion that have made Arsenal fans fall in love with him.

The game against Neville’s beloved Manchester United is a great example for everyone who doubted Zinchenko. He was fantastic all-round and was arguably the best player on the pitch.

It will be interesting to listen to Neville’s thoughts about ZInchenko now, but we doubt we’ll hear anything anytime soon.

