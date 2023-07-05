Arsenal star with ‘huge future’ could now be allowed to leave this summer

The latest reports suggest that young Arsenal prospect Marquinhos could be allowed to leave this summer transfer window.

According to The Express, Arsenal could allow the Brazilian to leave this summer. He apparently could leave on a permanent deal or on a loan move.

The project at Arsenal has massively advanced thanks to last season. Instead of the club battling for the top six, they are now title challengers.

Due to this and due to them qualifying for Champions League football, the club are in a great position. Despite this, there looks to be no space for some of their upcoming talents.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Marquinhos could leave Arsenal this summer

The Gunners have a lot of young talent at the club. Players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe are a couple of the young exciting attacking players at the club.

They are key to the team, and this makes it hard for players like Marquinhos to get minutes in the first team. We saw this happen last season, with the Gunners allowing Marquinhos on loan to Norwich.

He is highly-rated by many, with pundit Martin Keown appearing on BT Sport (broadcast on 8/9; 19:39) and saying that he has a ‘huge future‘.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Despite this, it may be best for him to move on this summer transfer window, even if it is a loan. The winger is still only 20 years-old, so he has ages to break into the first team.

A loan may be the best move for him. This is due to the fact that on loan he will feature more consistently. This will help him grow as a player and reach the potential Arsenal saw when they signed him.

On loan, Marquinhos could showcase his potential to his parent club. It would feel somewhat unfair for the club to sell him as he hasn’t been given a proper opportunity yet.