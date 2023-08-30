Oleksandr Zinchenko has named Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as the most difficult opponent he’s ever faced.

The Arsenal star has been speaking to FIVE and admitted Salah always produces the unexpected in a Liverpool shirt.

Salah has been central to Jurgen Klopp’s success at Liverpool over the years and boasts an exceptional goalscoring record in the Premier League.

The Egyptian is arguably the best right-sided forward in England at the moment and at 31, he’s shown no signs of slowing down.

And Zinchenko has heaped praise on the Liverpool star as he named him as his ‘hardest’ opponent to date.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Zinchenko on Salah

Speaking to FIVE, Zinchenko was asked who has given him the toughest time as a full-back during his career.

And the Arsenal star responded almost instantly as he named Salah.

“Mohamed Salah,” he said. “So sharp, fast, strong as well and he can go both sides – left and right.

“I would say you never expect what he is going to do.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, Zinchenko has faced off against Salah plenty of times during his career after playing for Manchester City before joining Arsenal last summer.

The Ukrainian full-back has excelled during his time at the Emirates Stadium so far and has established himself as one of the league’s best left-backs.

It’s certainly no surprise to hear him name Salah as his most difficult opponent.

The £35 million winger has produced consistently over the years, particularly in the big games against the likes of Arsenal and City.