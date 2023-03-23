Arsenal star Bukayo Saka sends message to Mesut Ozil after he retires from football











Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has sent Mesut Ozil a message on Instagram after the German announced his retirement from football yesterday.

Ozil was one of the best playmakers in the world during his prime years. He was absolutely sensational for Real Madrid and he changed Arsenal’s fortunes when he joined them back in 2013.

Now, after a few difficult years, Ozil has decided to call it a day.

Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

When Arsenal signed Ozil from Real Madrid in 2013, Saka was just 11 years old.

The German, branded as ‘fantastic‘ by Ian Wright, was an inspiration to every young player at the club, and some of his performances for Arsene Wenger’s Gunners were out of this world.

Saka came through the ranks at Arsenal and finally made his debut as a 17-year-old. He spent a few years rubbing his shoulders with Ozil and was even on the pitch at the same time as him on 17 occasions.

The Englishman knows exactly how good a player Ozil was. He has now sent him a lovely message, wishing him luck for whatever’s next for him.

“What a player! Thank you for everything bro. Enjoy your next chapter,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ozil replied: “Thank you bro!”

TBR View:

Ozil’s career at Arsenal came to a disappointing end.

The German was a fan favourite for a large part of his time at the Emirates, but something happened between him and Mikel Arteta behind the scenes and that ended his seven-and-a-half-year stay in North London.

Arsenal terminated Ozil’s contract and he joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a free transfer in January 2021. He then moved to Istanbul Basaksehir last summer, where injuries really troubled him.

After considering everything, Ozil decided to announce his retirement yesterday.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

