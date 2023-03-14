Arsenal star Bukayo Saka says he's got so much stronger this season











Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has told The Evening Standard that he thinks he’s got so much stronger this season.

Saka has arguably been the standout performer in an Arsenal side that has undoubtedly been the Premier League’s best side during the current campaign.

The 21-year-old has already registered 19 goal involvements in just 27 appearances in the league, as well as contributing to Arsenal’s Europa League run.

The Hale End academy product has developed into one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

And after picking up the Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards last night, he’s been speaking about his development at Arsenal.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Saka says he’s got stronger

Speaking to The Evening Standard, Saka said that he has improved dramatically as a player since he made his debut for the club back in 2018.

“I’m not going to say [if I’m close] but no, I haven’t hit them yet,” he said. “In football and in life, I’ve matured a lot.

“I’d say definitely in my game I’m a much better player than when I made my debut. I’m a much smarter player as well. I’m stronger and I feel like there’s a lot I’ve had to deal with, different pressure situations and it has made me more mature and to understand how to deal with it again. I don’t put words to myself. I just see myself as constantly trying to develop.

“No matter the age, I still want to improve and I still have a lot to improve. I just want to constantly keep getting better and keep delivering top performances every week. That’s the standard I set myself.”

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Saka has undoubtedly had to adjust his game as he’s been targeted by opposition defences more frequently.

That’s to be expected for a player of Saka’s quality and it’s clear that he is equipping himself to deal with this.

It’s scary to think that his best years are still ahead of him after he’s already starred for Arsenal over the past few seasons.

Arteta will be hoping that he continues to improve and develops into the player that he’s expected to become.

