Dean Jones has waxed lyrical about Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, in conversation with GiveMeSport.

The journalist believes the Gunners prodigy could already get into almost any team in the Champions League.

Jones’ comments come amid reports claiming Saka is closing in on a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old is in the last 18 months of his contract at Arsenal.

But last week, the Daily Mail reported that ‘the principles of an agreement are believed to be in place.

‘All parties (are) now working on resolving smaller details of the contract.’

As per Sami Mokbel’s report, Saka has told Arsenal he wants to stay at the club long-term.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reported that he understood the player’s new contract would run until 2028.

“It’s not signed yet but it will get done,” Romano wrote on Twitter. “Saka only, always wanted to stay.”

‘Very top of his game’

Saka has continued to go from strength to strength for Arsenal and England.

The Hale End graduate has 10 goals and eight assists from 32 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Saka’s England tally reads 24 caps, seven goals and six assists.

“I mean, he’s one of the best players in the league,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“He would get into any team in the Premier League and that’s everything you need to know about him.

“And beyond that, he would get into almost any team in the Champions League as well to be honest.

“So this is a player playing at the very top of his game and he’s still got more improving and learning to do.

“So, you know, the ceiling here for him is extremely high.”

Arsenal rising

Most of the speculation seems to be heading in the right directions regarding Saka’s Arsenal future.

That said, the Gunners have already proven they are a club on the up, based on their results and their harmonious dressing room.

In addition, Gabriel Martinelli has already committed his future to Arsenal, and hopefully he’s the first of many.

Hopefully Saka will be next, then William Saliba, then major trophies.