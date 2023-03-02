Arsenal star Ben White pleased with how Leandro Trossard has been performing











Ben White has admitted that he’s really pleased to see Leandro Trossard settling in so quickly at Arsenal.

Trossard has started in three consecutive Premier League games over the past couple of weeks and he’s impressed. The Belgian only completed a £27 million switch to Arsenal in January but he’s already forced his way into the side.

Of course, Trossard will face added competition for a place in Mikel Arteta’s side once Gabriel Jesus returns from injury, but he’s certainly laying down a marker.

And White has heaped praise on Trossard for getting off to a brilliant start to his Arsenal career.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

White pleased for Trossard

Speaking to Stadium Astro after last night’s 4-0 win over Everton, White was asked about Trossard’s impact since making the switch to the Emirates stadium.

“Yeah, obviously you’ve seen him at Brighton and the talent that he’s got,” the Arsenal defender said. “It’s nice to see every week.”

The pair actually played together at the Amex Stadium for a couple of years before White was the first to move to north London.

The Arsenal defender will have known first-hand about the quality Trossard could bring to Arteta’s side. He was involved in Arsenal’s third goal last night as he set-up Martin Odegaard after some good work down the left-hand side.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Gunners have looked more fluid with Trossard playing as a false nine over the past two games and while Nketiah provides more of a goal threat, Gabriel Martinelli seems to be benefitting from the change.

Arteta will be hoping Trossard can build on his impressive start in north London as Arsenal bid to lift the Premier League.

He was brought in to provide the Spaniard with an alternative attacking option and he’s certainly doing that right now.

