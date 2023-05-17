Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale makes claim about the atmosphere at Tottenham’s stadium this season











Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that the atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium this season wasn’t as ‘good’ as last year.

Ramsdale was speaking to the Premier League’s official YouTube channel and discussed Arsenal’s recent games at Tottenham.

Spurs picked up an emphatic 3-0 win over The Gunners at home last season, which led to Antonio Conte’s side beating them to a top-four finish.

But Arsenal picked up a routine 2-0 victory on their return to Tottenham this time out and Ramsdale feels the atmosphere at the stadium wasn’t as good.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Ramsdale makes claim about Tottenham stadium

Speaking on Behind The Game, alongside Arsenal legend Ian Wright, Ramsdale admitted that last season’s trip to Spurs was the ‘loudest’ atmosphere he’s ever experienced.

Wright asked Ramsdale about the atmosphere at Tottenham this season, where the Arsenal shot-stopper put in a Man of the Match display.

“It wasn’t as good as last year,” he responded. “Last year was the loudest I have ever experienced at their place.”

The Tottenham faithful created a hostile atmosphere when Arsenal made the short trip across north London last season.

Both sides were battling it out for a place in the top-four, but the mood around Spurs has shifted since then.

Large sections of the Tottenham fanbase had grown tired of Antonio Conte’s defensive approach by the time the two sides clashed back in January.

Arsenal also put in an exceptional first-half display and raced into a 2-0 lead, which certainly didn’t help the enthusiasm of the home supporters inside the stadium.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Spurs will be hoping that a new manager unites the fanbase once again to create a similar atmosphere to the one in the North London Derby last season.

But they have a long way to go to catch up with their North London rivals and whoever it is that ends up in the dugout will certainly need time and patience.

