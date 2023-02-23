Arsenal staff think 16-year-old prospect is just as good as Ethan Nwaneri











Arsenal staff rate teenage prospect Myles Lewis-Skelly just as highly as Ethan Nwaneri, who has already made his Premier League debut.

Nwaneri, 15, came off the bench against Brentford earlier this season, propelling him into the wider consciousness at such a young age.

Goal report that the Gunners think Lewis-Skelly, 16, is just as good, rating him highly, but he is attracting interest from other clubs.

Arsenal are desperate to get him to sign a first professional deal with them when he turns 17, because of his huge potential.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Last Friday, before the game with Aston Villa, Arsenal published photos of their players taking part in their latest session at London Colney.

Arteta called up several academy players, including the impressive Lewis-Skelly, and he did the same before January’s derby with Tottenham.

Last year, Jeorge Bird wrote on his website that Lewis-Skelly is ‘undoubtedly one of the most talented youngsters at the club and has much potential’.

The Arsenal youth team expert added: ‘Lewis-Skelly frequently draws fouls from opposition players and relishes pushing forward to support the attack.

‘He has excellent technical ability and is now looking to develop defensively.’

Arteta included the teenager in the squad for Arsenal’s trip to the Dubai Super Cup during the World Cup break and he made a substitute appearance in the win over Lyon.