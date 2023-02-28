Arsenal staff are annoyed they didn't sign 22-year-old Chelsea player - journalist











Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Arsenal are still frustrated with Mykhaylo Mudryk after missing out on his signature in the January transfer window.

The Ukraine international, 22, was linked with a move to the Emirates for months. The Gunners wanted to sign him last summer, but they really stepped up their interest in the winter window.

However, after weeks of negotiations, Chelsea swooped in and lured Mudryk away from Arsenal’s hands.

Arsenal are still annoyed about the Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer saga

Arsenal seemed really confident about getting a deal done for Mudryk last month.

Even the Ukrainian was desperate for the move – he was dropping all sorts of hints on Instagram suggesting that he wanted to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, it was Chelsea who beat Arsenal in the race for his signature in the end, and Jones has claimed that the Gunners are still a tad bit annoyed with the whole situation.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “They still have some annoyance over the Mudryk situation.

“They’ll still be frustrated that he didn’t end up with them because they know his abilities and how high his ceiling could be.”

TBR View:

It’s understandable why Arsenal are a bit frustrated about missing out on Mudryk.

The Gunners were following him for months and spent a lot of time and energy to get him. A deal even looked imminent at one point, but they missed out in the end.

Arsenal fans, however, aren’t too upset now as the man their side signed instead of Mudryk – Leandro Trossard – has already had a huge impact in the red and white.

Mudryk, on the other hand, is yet to live up to his price tag.

