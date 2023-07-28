The future of Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is one that is quite speculated and new reports suggests that the Gunners have snubbed a move for the player from a Champions League rival.

Arsenal have forward Gabriel Jesus and Balogun reportedly does not want to settle as a rotation player. The same reports also suggest he does not want another loan move.

Now, according to FC Inter News, Inter Milan have made a move for the striker. They have offered around £35million, including bonuses.

Despite this being a big bid, it is one that Arsenal are not happy to accept. They have deemed the offer too low and are hoping for more money.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal reject bid for Balogun

The Champions League finalists lost Lukaku this summer as he headed back to Chelsea following his loan at Inter Milan expiring. Now, they are looking for replacements.

Balogun definitely seems like an exciting option for Inter Milan. The ‘phenomenal’ forward has only played 10 senior matches for Arsenal but impressed on loan last season.

He massively impressed after his 22 goals in Ligue 1 last season. With the 22-year-old impressing in a top division, it is no shock to see him want to play consistently and not settle for being a back-up.

Due to his great form, Arsenal will feel like they can demand a hefty fee. In this current market, it is definitely fairs for them to reject the current offer.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

With Inter Milan also their Champions League rivals next season, they will not want to just accept a low fee for a player who could come back to haunt them.

Balogun looks a top talent with lots of potential. Due to this, he has a high value. It is sad that he does not want to stay at the current project as they are doing great things, but selling him will be able to fund other top signings.