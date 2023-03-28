Arsenal showing strong interest in defender who shone against Mbappe











Arsenal are one of the teams showing strong interest in Strasbourg youngster Ismael Doukoure.

That is according to 90min, who report that Newcastle United are also admirers of the 19-year-old, with both Premier League clubs scouting the teenager over the last year.

Ismael Doukoure is winning fans with his form in Ligue 1 this season. In fact, 90min also claims that his performance up against Kylian Mbappe earlier this term led to Paris Saint-Germain registering an interest in the defender.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal are now on pole position to win the Premier League title this season. Meanwhile, Newcastle are showing what a force they could be in years to come.

Arsenal showing strong interest in Doukoure

So they will fancy their chances of challenging for Doukoure’s signature.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Doukoure has impressed at both centre-back and right-back this season. Unsurprisingly, he is excellent on the ball. And he has forced his way into the Strasbourg side on a regular basis since the domestic season resumed after the World Cup.

Arsenal’s interest is not exactly new. In 2021, Foot Mercato reported that the Gunners had their eye on Doukoure. And that same report noted that he had drawn comparisons with Dayot Upamecano.

Arsenal are currently looking strong at the heart of their defence. Ben White has barely played in the centre this term due to the form of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Meanwhile, Jakub Kiwior arrived in the January transfer window.

But the Gunners will not be complacent about their current trajectory. They need to keep their foot on the accelerator.

They should be back in the Champions League next year. And they may well go into the next campaign as Premier League champions.

If they feel that Doukoure is a special talent, this summer may be the perfect time to make their move.