Arsenal have been quite busy in the transfer market in recent days.

The Gunners are reportedly been in talks for both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Now, journalist Rudy Galetti has provided a bit of an update on Arsenal’s interest in Joao Cancelo.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Gunners have been linked with the Manchester City ace in the past few weeks.

Arsenal had some problems at full-back last season, and Kieran Tierney is now being linked with a move away.

Meanwhile, Cancelo’s future at City is uncertain, spending the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Despite this, the Portuguese enjoyed a superb personal campaign, getting two league winners’ medals.

The ‘incredible‘ Cancelo looks like he can have his pick of some of the world’s greatest teams too.

Galetti, taking to Twitter, claimed Arsenal and Barcelona have shown the “most interest” in the 29-year-old.

City are also open to letting him go, and the race is very much open and “evolving”, added Galetti.

Spanish outlet Sport recently reported that Cancelo could leave this summer for around €40million (£35million).

Our view

When a player of Cancelo’s quality becomes (reportedly) available, there will always be a lot of interest.

As well as the Gunners and Barca, the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are reportedly also in pursuit (90Min).

Cancelo, who was hailed as “one of the best full-backs in the world”, would be a huge signing for Arsenal.

At the same time, you have to wonder whether City will strengthen a direct title rival once again.

They very nearly sabotaged their own title campaign after selling Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal.

Once bitten, twice shy perhaps?