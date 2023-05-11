Arsenal should not sign 'ridiculous' £61m star - opinion











The latest reports have linked Arsenal with a move for full-back Joao Cancelo, but we believe it’s best for the club to not sign the player.

Arsenal will no doubt have a huge transfer window this summer. Despite this, they should definitely steer clear of loaned out Manchester City star Cancelo.

The defender is currently on loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. There is an option for Bayern to buy the player for £61million.

According to 90min, Cancelo is unlikely to work his way back into Pep Guardiola’s side next season. Arsenal are keen on the defender and Mikel Arteta believes he could work well in the current setup.

(Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Arsenal linked to Cancelo

The defender is no doubt a smashing talent and has proven his worth at Manchester City over the years. Despite this, it would be best for Mikel Arteta to steer clear of the ‘ridiculous’ defender.

The 28-year-old showed his drop off at the start of the season before he was loaned out. He also showed no signs of getting back to his best.

As well as this, Cancelo is supposedly on £250,000-a-week currently. This is a huge amount of money, especially combined with the £61million price tag.

Arsenal are currently battling Manchester City for the title this season. This was a surprise to many. Due to this they definitely need some reinforcements.

They would no doubt be better spending elsewhere as they can get very good quality players similar to Cancelo for a lot cheaper.

They also have very good full-backs in Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White. Due to this, they surely do not need to urgently sign a full-back.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)