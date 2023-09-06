Arsenal ‘should be looking at’ £17m gem backed to be the ‘next €100m striker’ – TBR View

Arsenal enjoyed a fruitful transfer window in the summer, bringing in a host of high-profile signings.

However, even though the English window has now shut, the Gunners should – and probably will – be looking ahead to next year.

Plenty of players have been impressing in the early stages of the season in the Premier League and elsewhere.

However, one player in particular has been earning rave reviews, to the point that he has been backed to become the “next €100million striker”.

The player in question is Victor Boniface, and he’s a striker Arsenal “should be looking at” in the next two windows.

Boniface is an early contender for both signing of the season and bargain of the season.

The 22-year-old joined Bayer Leverkusen from Belgium’s Union SG for a reported £17million plus add-ons in July.

Boniface has hit the ground running in the German game, with five goals and two assists from just four appearances in all competition.

On X, Ben Mattinson said the Nigerian is a striker “Arsenal (or any other top club) should be looking at next summer”.

‘Blistering speed’

Indeed, it hasn’t taken long for the plaudits (and scouting analysis pieces) for Boniface to begin doing the rounds.

Breaking the Lines has described him as a “hard-working, technically gifted striker who is capable of pirouetting past players, holding off opponents and buying himself time before launching an inch-perfect shot his deft skill, pace, aerial prowess and powerful running with the ball makes him a complete striker.

“He has the confidence and speed of thought to drop deep and combine with teammates in order to create golden opportunities in the final third.”

The scouting outlet also added: “His style has been likened to Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, an all-round center forward who is skilled with both feet and who is blessed with clever movement, strong dribbling, and the ability to beat his marker with his blistering speed and acceleration, whilst his aerial ability is yet another weapon in his arsenal.”

Meanwhile, as per Football Transfers, Xabi Alonso has also described him as “complete”. The website also mentioned comparisons with Erling Haaland and Victor Osimhen, and suggested Leverkusen “may have snapped up the world’s next €100million striker”.

And on Whoscored, Boniface has the highest rating across Europe’s top five leagues, higher than Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

All in all, Boniface looks like a future star, and as such, Arsenal should look to make enquiries before his price tag skyrockets.