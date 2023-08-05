Arsenal set sights on ‘amazing’ £40m attacker likened to Santi Cazorla

Arsenal have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window so far, making three high-profile signings over the past few weeks.

The Gunners have landed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice this summer as they look build on last season.

Now, a report has emerged claiming Arsenal have set their sights again on a player they wanted a few years ago.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

According to FT, the Gunners have placed Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia on their list of potential summer targets.

Arsenal are apparently looking at a potential back-up option for Bukayo Saka, and they feel the Argentine fits the bill.

The report also comes in wake of news that Gabriel Jesus is on the sidelines for a few weeks.

Arsenal tried to sign Buendia from Norwich in 2021, but Villa ended up signing him instead for a reported £40million.

Football.london reported at the time that the Gunners were ‘seriously’ eyeing the ‘amazing‘ 26-year-old.

‘Arsenal matched the salary being offered to Buendia,’ they wrote. ‘But Villa’s package to Norwich was more enticing.’

That was then, but now, if the report is true, then the Gunners are looking to sign him once again.

Arsenal target Buendia – factfile

Since joining Villa, Buendia has made 78 competitive appearances, registering nine goals and nine assists.

He has done fairly well in claret and blue. He was a regular last season, making 41 appearances in all competitions.

Buendia played in every Premier League match for the Villans, making 27 starts and 11 outings off the bench.

As per The Coaches’ Voice, the tenacious Argentine is ‘a creative attacking midfielder who is as capable of drifting to receive between the lines as he is at creating while wide.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

‘He delivers accurate forward passes into those making runs in behind defences. And times those passes particularly impressively, ensuring he is even more effective if he has large spaces behind a high defensive line to aim into.

‘If he is instead confronted with a more compact defensive block, he adjusts to deliver subtler passes through or over that defence to ensure that his target can still run on to the ball.’

On Twitter, some Arsenal fans have previously compared him to Gunners cult hero Santi Cazorla.

Buendia could be an interesting signing for the North Londoners. So let’s see whether speculation on this front intensifies in the coming weeks.