Arsenal reportedly make move for ‘unique’ 19-year-old powerhouse

Arsenal have reportedly made an approach for Sporting Lisbon’s Ousmane Diomande.

This is according to Portuguese outlet Record, via Sport Witness.

Arsenal have apparently got in touch with the Lions to enquire about for 19-year-old defender.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Along with the Gunners, Juventus have reportedly also asked whether there’s any chance of landing him.

However, this may sadly be an ‘impossible’ scenario for both Arsenal (and Juve) this summer.

Sporting have apparently told Diomande’s representatives that they don’t plan to sell him.

They have him ‘locked’ in at the club after his move at the start of the year, said the report.

Arsenal were linked with Diomande in January, before he had made the move to Portugal.

At the time, the Gunners were reportedly in the race to sign the 19-year-old from FC Midtjylland.

However, Sporting ended up winning the race for Diomande, landing him for just €7.5million (£6.5million).

Now, Arsenal would have to pay his €80million (£69million) release clause if they want him, said the report.

‘Elite talent’

Obviously Arsenal could make a move this summer, but with such a high release clause, it’s unlikely.

The Gunners could do with bolstering their ranks at the back, but it’s more a case of strength in depth than a big signing.

Nonetheless, if Arsenal did want to move for Diomande, they’d be getting a player who looks like a star in the making.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig had some very kind things to say about the Ivory Coast international.

“You rarely see a player with such high ball-playing and pure defender skills,” he wrote on Twitter a few months ago.

“There are some tactical improvements but I’m quite sure this kid will play for the best teams in the world.

“The signs of elite talent.”

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Breaking the Lines wrote: “The young Ivorian has a bright future, the raw abilities and build to succeed at the highest level as a centre-back.

“With the right coaching, and progression for his career, we could see Diomande emerge as one of the best defenders in Europe in years to come.”

The scouting outlet quotes fan Sam Fonseca as saying: “Diomande is a very unique player, and the sky’s the limit for him, especially playing under Ruben Amorim who has developed defenders such as Coates and Goncalo Inacio.”

Admittedly, an Arsenal move for Diomande seems unlikely this summer. However, we’ll see how he develops and whether the Gunners may return in the next year or two.