Arsenal have certainly got the ball rolling in the summer transfer market.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their ranks in wake of a bittersweet campaign.

Arsenal went up a level last season, but sadly fell just short in the Premier League title race.

Nonetheless, the Gunners will have huge pull when it comes to bringing in top talents in the market.

Indeed, Arsenal are reportedly frontrunners for one of the Premier League’s best young midfielders.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Independent has reported that Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is currently most likely to join the Gunners.

Lavia would certainly be a good shout for Arsenal as they look to build a new midfield for the present and future.

He joined Saints from Manchester City just last summer and established himself as one of their top players last term.

Lavia is known for his ability to win the ball back in midfield, his driving runs and his outstanding passing range.

There have also been comparisons between the £45million-rated 19-year-old and the legendary Yaya Toure.

‘Very good’

Lavia, who plays for the Belgium national team, has also wowed compatriot and former City colleague Kevin De Bruyne.

Speaking to Play Sports last year, De Bruyne said, via Hampshire Live: “He [Lavia] is very good.

“He’s been training with us since the end of last year. If he continues his development, I think he’ll be a top player.”

Declan Rice is obviously Arsenal’s main midfield target at this moment in time.

However, the Gunners will need more than just Rice in terms of strength in depth and players for the future.

Lavia has more than shown he has what it takes to shine in the Premier League.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Indeed, Goal.com rated him as one of the best nine young players in the world recently.

All in all, Arsenal should certainly look to make a move for Lavia alongside Rice if they can.